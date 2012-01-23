Shares in Afren slump 6.9 percent, topping Britain's mid-cap losers index, after the Africa-focused oil firm posts 2011 production figures and output forecasts for this year which miss analyst expectations.

"Production in 2011 averaged 19,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) versus our estimate of 21,000 boepd, and production is now expected to average 42,000 to 46,000 boepd in 2012 versus our estimate of 56,000 boepd," Oriel Securities analysts say in a note.

They add that the reason for the lower than expected 2012 forecast is not clear but say it is likely due to the company's key Ebok oil field in Nigeria, on which there were delays to facilities last year.

Afren, whose main producing assets are in Nigeria but which also has interests in Kurdistan and Tanzania, hosts a capital markets morning on Monday.

Analysts at Westhouse Securities note that Afren will require significant financial resources in 2012 as it plans to drill a number of high-impact wells and work on its development programmes.

"With the start-up of production at Ebok, revenue generation is also set to increase significantly, which should alleviate funding concerns and current debt levels. The group remains a high-quality exposure to Africa, in our view, with a balance of growing production and exploration upside," Westhouse adds.

