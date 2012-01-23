Shares in Rockhopper Exploration rise more than 7 percent after the Sunday Times reports Anadarko Petroleum is "considering a move" for the British company, which has discovered oil off the Falkland Islands.

This follows speculation of approaches for Rockhopper from other companies in recent days. Rockhopper declines to comment when contacted by Reuters.

"We believe that Rockhopper's assets are of the same geological family as Anadarko's assets on the East Coast of Africa. We are therefore not surprised that Anadarko is taking a serious look at Rockhopper," Merchant Securities says in a note, reiterating its "buy" rating.

"Anadarko's involvement in the project would represent an American interest in the assets which would dispel political risks."

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net