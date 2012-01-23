Shares in German solar module maker Solon rocket 61 percent after traders point to news that Microsol, a solar company based in the United Arab Emirates, files for the acquisition of Solon with the German cartel office.

Shares in Solon -- which filed for insolvency in December -- rise as much as 128 percent, the biggest increase in the company's history.

Solon's insolvency administrator says there are still 5-6 parties interested in Solon and no decision has been made yet on a possible sale.

