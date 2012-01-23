Shares in Belgian experimental drug company Ablynx rebound as much as 11 percent after it refutes a newspaper article, saying it incorrectly suggested the company had announced bad news.

"It caused concern amongst investors, who thought it was pointing to bad news coming, which of course it didn't do, it was a rehash of the old news," Ablynx's Chief Executive Edwin Moses says.

On Friday, Ablynx, which makes ultra-small antibodies derived from llamas, lost 14 percent of its market value after a preview for an interview appeared on the online version of Dutch-language newspaper De Tijd.

"A 'preview' of the printed version became on-line available last Friday and is believed to have created a share price decline," says KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel in a note to clients.

The preview is no longer available on the newspaper's website, although the paper says it stands behind the article and it is normal practice to delete preview articles like this from the website when the full interview has been published.

