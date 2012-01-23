The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.4 percent in midday trade, while the midcaps firm 0.3 percent, and the blue chips are 0.7 percent higher.

Immunodiagnostic drops nearly 14 percent to a two and a half year low after the company forecasts full-year revenue below market expectations on falling demand for its manual vitamin D kits.

Insurance services provider Charles Taylor Consulting sheds 7 percent after the company issues a trading update ahead of its 2011 results, with its performance towards the lower end of its expectations.

