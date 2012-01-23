Allianz Global Investors recommends investing in European high-dividend stocks to protect against fluctuations in equity prices, estimating dividends accounted for roughly 43 percent of overall annualised returns from European equity investments since 1970.

The asset manager calculates that if someone had invested 100 euros in the MSCI Europe index in 1970 and reinvested the dividend payments annually, they would have had 4,676 euros before tax at the end of 2011. Stripping dividend, the portfolio would have grown to just 1,027 euros.

Dividends also proved more reliable than equity prices in historical terms, Allianz GI says. It estimates that dividends on the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose between 1.8 percent and 5.9 percent each decade since the 1930s, while equity prices were more volatile, rising 15.3 percent in the 1990s but falling in the 1930s and in the first decade of this century.

