European shares remain higher after the start of trading on Wall Street, where stocks were flat after a strong rise last week on economic optimism.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.3 percent at 1,045.66 points.

The STOXX euro zone Banking Index rises 3.8 percent, as traders cite a report in the Financial Times saying that France and Germany are calling for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent a credit crunch.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are little changed in early trading.

