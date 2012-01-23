The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.6 percent, while the midcaps firm 0.4 percent, and the blue chips are 0.9 percent higher.

Morgan Sindall climbs 2 percent after the construction group is selected as a partner for a 200 million pound ($312 million) public sector infrastructure programme for West Scotland.

Immunodiagnostic drops 18 percent after it forecasts full-year revenue below market expectations on falling demand for its manual vitamin D kits.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6412 British pounds)