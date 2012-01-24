European stock index futures point to a lower open as worries about a messy Greek default increased after talks over debt restructuring in the country stalled, while an operating profit miss by Siemens's raised fears about how the region's problems are impacting earnings.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are down 0.5 percent - 0.7 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SOFTWARE AG FINAL SOWG.DE
KPN NV Q4 KPN.AS
INVESTOR AB Q4 INVEb.ST
NORDEA BANK AB Q4 NDA.ST
CHEMRING GROUP PLC PRELIM CHG.L
SIEMENS AG Q1 SIEGn.DE
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Apple Inc. AAPL.O
Q4 AK Steel Holding Corp AKS
Q4 Altera Corp ALTR.O
Q4 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD
Q1 2012 Air Products and Chemicals Inc APD
Q4 Baker Hughes Inc BHI
Q4 Peabody Energy Corp. BTU
Q3 2012 CA Inc CA.O
Q2 2012 Coach Inc COH
Q4 DuPont DD
Q4 Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX
Q4 EMC Corp EMC
Q4 Harley Davidson Inc HOG
Q1 2012 International Game Technology IGT
Q4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ
Q4 Keycorp KEY
Q4 Kimberly Clark Corp KMB
Q4 McDonalds Corp MCD
Q2 2012 Meredith Corp MDP
Q4 Norfolk Southern Corp NSC
Q4 Regions Financial Corp RF
Q4 Stryker Corp SYK
Q4 Travelers Companies Inc TRV
Q4 Total System Services Inc TSS
Q4 Verizon Communications Inc VZ
Q4 Waters Corp WAT
Q4 Yahoo! Inc YHOO.O
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0330 JP BOJ rate
0758 FR PMI Mfg Flash Jan
0758 FR PMI Srv Flash Jan
0828 DE PMI MFG Flash Jan
0828 DE PMI Srv Flash Jan
0828 DE PMI Comp Flash Jan
0858 EZ Mar Mfg F PMI Jan
0858 EZ Mar Ser F PMI Jan
0858 EZ Mar Comp F PMI Jan
1000 EZ Ind N ords Nov
1245 US ICSC chain w/e
1500 US Rich Fed comp Jan
1500 US Rich Fed srvs Jan
1500 US Rich Fed manu Jan
