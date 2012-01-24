Shares in Nokia fall more than 3 percent and lag a 1.2 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Tech index after lacklustre reports overnight from suppliers Texas Instruments , ST-Micro and ST-Ericsson.

"All three have been key suppliers for old Nokia phones and none of them had anything good to say. Especially Texas Instruments' guidance for its Q1 baseband business, (which) was alarming," says Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.

Texas Instruments forecast revenue from the baseband business, whose main customer is Nokia, would fall to about $75 million this quarter from $279 million in the fourth quarter.

