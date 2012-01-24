Shares in Chemring fall 13 percent -- more than any other FTSE 250 company -- after the British military equipment maker says it expects defence markets to be challenging in 2012, hit by stagnant growth in defence spending by the United States and across the Eurozone.

Chemring posted a 6 percent rise in full-year profit but says its traditional markets will not be any easier this year with more contract delays likely.

"Full-year results appear somewhat lower than expectations, accompanied with a fairly lacklustre outlook statement regarding NATO spending," says FinnCap analyst David Buxton, who retains a 'hold' rating on the stock.

"The shares have bounced by around 17 percent over the last months off low levels and it is likely these results will cause some weakness."

