RBS recommends picking British asset managers with a flexible cost base and stable operating margins to take protection from the negative effects of stricter regulation on retail fund flows.

"We see regulation as the key theme for the sector, with bank funding issues, the implementation of the RDR (Retail Distribution Review) and ongoing cyclical headwinds all weighing on fund flows over the next 12 months," the bank says in a note.

Shares in F&C Asset Management are among the top gainers on the FTSE 350 as they rise 4.1 percent after RBS upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 87 pence from 70 pence, citing a positive outlook for asset liability management and liability-driven investment strategies.

The bank also highlights Rathbones and Aberdeen Asset Management as the two groups that face the least regulatory downside, arguing wealth managers could see 'significant growth opportunities' as the market for Independent Financial Advisers shrinks due to the new rules.

Rathbones rises 0.9 percent as RBS upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold", increasing its price target on the shares to 1,300 pence from 1,090 pence.

By contrast, RBS singles out execution-only financial adviser Hargreaves Lansdown as the company facing the greatest impact from the product-pricing unbundling prompted by the RDR. The bank downgrades Hargreaves to "sell" from "hold" and cuts its target price to 390 pence from 465 pence, sending the shares reeling 2.3 percent.

It also downgrades Ashmore Group - to "hold" from "buy" - on valuation grounds after the stock has been the best performer in the UK asset management sector since the end of September.

RBS still believes Ashmore, whose shares shed 3.5 percent, is a "quality business" but it sees limited upside to its 368 pence target, reduced from a previous 375 pence following the company's recent interim management statement and mark-to-market for December 2011.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net