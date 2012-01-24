Fiat shares rise 2 percent, outperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index index, with dealers citing a report about the possible introduction of government's incentives for Italians that trade in old car models for newer, less-polluting ones.

A report in Italian MF daily citing sources close to the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti says incentives could be offered as soon as March.

"The news would help boost car sales volumes in Italy, which are expected to fall by 6 percent to 8 percent in 2012," a broker says in a note.

New car sales fell 10.9 percent last year in Italy.

Fiat would benefit from incentives for liquid gas and methane-powered cars, which accounted for about 3 percent and 2 percent of the market respectively.

Another trader, however, pointed out that the government would have a hard time coming up with the money necessary to fund the scheme.

Shares of Landi Renzo, a company specialized in converting traditional engines to eco-friendly ones, rise 5.6 percent.

