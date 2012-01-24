Italian banks are moving close to filling their capital shortfalls and funding risk has abated thanks to central bank support, but macro conditions in the country remain dire, with a negative impact on credit quality, Nomura says.

Plans recently submitted by Italian banks to increase their capital under European rules do not envisage further rights issues, Nomura notes, adding it sees UBI Banca as better placed than Banco Popolare and Monte Paschi in their deleveraging efforts

Nomura says the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations has arrested "massive deleveraging" and will boost net interest income for Italian lenders by between 1 percent and 7 percent, excluding any carry trade.

Despite the ECB's intervention, however, Italy's economy is still expected to fall into recession, with non-performing loans continuing to pick up, the bank says.

It keeps UniCredit as its preferred stock in the sub-segment, noting the shares trade at a double digit discount to peer Intesa Sanpaolo based on two-year price/earnings multiples, despite similar capital levels.

Nomura reiterates a "neutral" stance on UniCredit, arguing a re-rating will not take place until the bank's capital increase and the recapitalisation of Fondiaria-SAI are completed.

