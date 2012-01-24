Shares in European utilities rise as investors flock to stable, defensive stocks amid concerns over the possibility of a messy Greek default that triggered a fall in the broader market.

Several traders also point to a technical recovery following weakness in the sector over the past few days.

The FTSEurofirst 300 Utilities index is the only notable gainer among the sectors, up 1.1 percent.

German utilities E.ON and RWE are up about 2 percent each. RWE is down 7 percent since last week, while E.ON shares have lost 3 percent of their value over that period.

British Gas owner Centrica is up about 1 percent. Liberum Capital says though the company was the poorest performing UK utility in 2011 -- falling 13 percent versus the sector rising 9 percent -- the worst is now behind it.

For related market reports, please click

Reuters messaging

rm://christoph.steitz.reuters.com@reuters.net

rm://adveith.nair.reuters.com@reuters.net