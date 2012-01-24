Shares in Weir rebound 2.8 percent, among the top gainers on a falling FTSE 100 index, as Goldman Sachs repeats its "buy" rating on the maker of pump and valves after the recent sell-off, triggered by a slide in gas prices.

Goldman Sachs says the reaction to falling gas prices has been exaggerated. "We expect natural gas to account for less than 1/3 of Oil & Gas revenues in FY12, implying the group EBIT at risk is (less than) 15 percent," the bank says in a note.

Weir's shares have fallen around 10.2 percent over the last five days, compared with a 2.6 percent decline for the FTSE industrial enginering sector index.

Goldman Sachs says while Weir is likely to be volatile in the near-term, it sees a number of potentially positive catalysts, including continued positive momentum in the weekly Baker Hughes rig count, newsflow on the international expansion of unconventional drilling and mining/unconventional drilling-exposed peers, as well as full-year 2011 results Feb. 29.

