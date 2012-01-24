The FTSE small cap index dips 0.4 percent in early deals, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, which shed 0.6 and 0.9 percent respectively.

Leed Petroleum is 15.7 percent lower as Viridas sells the majority of its holding in the company -- around 592 million ordinary shares -- in order to make funds available for other investment opportunities.

International Ferro Metals Ltd gains 8.6 percent as it says it expects its operations to generate cash in the first quarter and says there was a likelihood of restocking in the ferrochrome market in early February.

