Shares in PZ Cussons fall 6.1 percent after the British soap maker reports lower first-half profit and says full-year results will be at the bottom end of expectations, following unrest in its largest market, Nigeria.

"Hopes of management post the December profits warning of still achieving year-on-year growth must now be fading fast," Numis says in a note.

The broker says it will publish detailed revised estimates later but it is clear that consensus expectations will be easing.

Investec says it is leaving forecasts unchanged for now, because its estimates are already towards the bottom of the pretax profit range (106-117 million pounds) at 107.7 million pounds.

