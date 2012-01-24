Deutsche Bank shares fall as much as 4 percent, topping the list of losers on Germany's blue chip DAX index , after JPMorgan downgrades the lender to "neutral" from "overweight" on valuation.

Deutsche Bank shares have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index by 26 percent since early September, when JPMorgan last upgraded the stock.

"The rationale for our rating upgrade on Sept 6 was...(that) it implicitly is guaranteed by Germany operating with low credit spreads," the brokerage said.

"With LTRO, funding is clearly less of an advantage," JPMorgan said, referring to the European Central Bank's Long Term Refinancing Operation, which makes loans to European banks.

