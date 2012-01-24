The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.4 percent in midday trade, outperforming the blue chips and the midcaps, down 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Pinnacle Telecom advances nearly 15 percent after the provider of cloud-based technology solutions wins a contract with the BBC for the provision of data, connectivity and voice services to enable worldwide broadcast coverage of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Atlantic Global leaps almost 45 percent after U.S. firm KeyedIn Solutions buys the British software company in a 4.9 million pounds ($7.6 million) deal.

($1 = 0.6412 British pounds)

