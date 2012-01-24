Shares in Telecom Italia fall 3.9 percent in strong volume, underperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after traders cite a newspaper report which says the company is considering cutting its dividend.

An unsourced report in Italy's Il Messaggero says Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe had proposed cutting the dividend payment to 900 million euros from 1.2 billion euros at a board meeting last Thursday.

A spokesman for the company declines to comment on the report.

"If rumours of a DPS cut are confirmed, pressure on the stock could arise," Mediobanca Securities says. "Obviously the news if confirmed is a very bad one as the company promised back in February a 15 percent increase in dividend per share."

