European shares remain lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, where stocks dropped as concerns deepened that Greece might head towards a disorderly default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.8 percent at 1,039.35 points.

The banking sector, which is exposed to peripheral euro zone countries and has taken a hit on their balance sheets following the debt crisis, is lower.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index is down 2 percent.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down around 0.6 percent. Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net