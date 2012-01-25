European stock index futures point to a stronger open, ahead of the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, and with tech shares seen gaining on strong results from Apple .
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 are up between 0.5 and 0.7 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
NOVARTIS Q4
SAP AG FINAL
LONZA GROUP AG FINAL
ERICSSON Q4
BEIERSDORF PRELIM
COLOPLAST Q1
WH SMITH TRADING
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 Boeing Co
Q4 Xerox Corp
Q4 Wellpoint Inc
Q4 SanDisk Corp.
Q4 Abbott
Q2 2012 Automatic Data Processing Inc
Q4 United Technologies Corp
Q4 Allegheny Technologies
Q4 ConocoPhillips
Q4 Dover Corp
Q4 E*Trade Financial Corp
Q4 Hudson City Bancorp Inc
Q4 Motorola Solutions Inc
Q4 Murphy Oil Corp
Q1 2012 Rockwell Automation Inc
Q3 2012 Symantec Corp
Q4 Textron Inc
MACRO (GMT)
0900 DE Ifo Business Climate
0900 IT Retail Sales
0930 GB GDP
1200 US Mortgage Index
1500 US Home Price
1730 US Fed Rate
