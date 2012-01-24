The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.3 percent, while the blue chips fall 0.5 percent, and the midcaps are 1.2 percent weaker.

Acta advances more than 4 percent, boosted as Seymour Pierce starts coverage on the clean energy products company with a "buy" recommendation, saying it offers a unique way to gain exposure to the growth in the hydrogen economy.

Atlantic Global leaps almost 45 percent after U.S. firm KeyedIn Solutions buys the British software company in a 4.9 million pounds ($7.6 million) deal.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6416 British pounds)