Shares in Germany's No.2 utility RWE rise 2.3 percent after JP Morgan upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" following a large drop of the company's shares as well as an optimistic outlook on the group's restructuring progress.

"We believe forthcoming newsflow on asset disposals and cost cutting could be supportive," the brokerage writes in a note.

RWE -- whose shares are down 45 percent since the beginning of 2011 -- is planning to lower debt, including selling of 11 billion euros ($14.3 billion) worth of assets. Shares in peer E.ON are 1.4 percent higher.

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.7704 euros)