Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland shed 1.9 percent -- having gained 34 percent in 2012 -- after UBS cuts its rating on the majority state-owned lender to "neutral" from "buy", as it sees pressure mounting on the shares in the run up to results due on Feb. 23.

"While we still see RBS as a geared self-help recovery story, we see three issues which may begin to weigh on the share price in the run-up to results," UBS says in a note.

The bank says RBS's core earnings expectations of the residual good bank need to be recalibrated for the additional proposed balance sheet shrinkage and the situation in Ireland, flagging in particular a "challenging" residential mortgage book, while the exit of non-core assets may become more challenging as the pool shrinks.

UBS raises its target price on RBS to 25 pence from 30 pence after recent gains.

