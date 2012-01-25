BioMerieux shares jump 10 percent after the French diagnostic tests company reports fourth-quarter ahead of expectations and flags organic sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent in 2012.

Shares trade 9.26 percent higher at 63.71 euros at 0841 GMT, outperforming Paris's broad SBF120 index, up 0.4 percent.

"Unsuprisingly, emerging countries are still benefiting from high growth rates, and North America reports a good performance against a challenging context," Gilbert Dupont analyst Guillaume Cuvillier, who has an 'accumulate' recommendation on the stock, says in a note to investors.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://elena.berton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net