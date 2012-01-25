Shares in Ericsson tumble 14.3 percent to a 3-year low, suffering their steepest one-day drop since October 2007, after the world's biggest mobile gear maker misses profit and sales forecasts and says network operators will remain cautious on spending in the months ahead.

"Sales came in 6 percent below forecasts while gross margins are very disappointing, suffering from price pressure in Europe and likely to remain under pressure due a multiplication of negative signals on tariffs in Europe and the lack of visibility on a rebound in sales," a Paris-based trader says.

Shares in French rival Alcatel sink 8 percent while Nokia's shares fall 1.7 percent.

