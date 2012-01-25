Shares in Ashmore top the FTSE 100 index rising 6 percent after Barclays Capital upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", citing an improving performance at the group's emerging market debt fund at a difficult time for UK asset managers.

Against a "pessimistic backdrop" for the industry, due to deteriorating retail confidence in the UK and Europe, BarCap says it prefers emerging-market focused Ashmore, among UK-listed asset managers, whose EM debt fund has shown bottom-up recovery.

The bank is cautious on the British asset management sector, flagging "strong equity redemptions" in the UK and high outflows in Europe. It reiterates its "underweight" stance on Schroders and Henderson, which focus on the retail segment.

BarCap also downgrades Aberdeen to "equal weight" from "overweight" due to strong share outperformance last year and weaker-than-expected flows. Shares in the Scottish-based asset managers fall 0.8 percent.

