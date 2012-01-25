Shares in Germany's Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skincare products, rise 5 percent to the top of the DAX bluechip index and their highest level in more than a year after it posts better than expected core profits of 646 million euros ($838.5 million) for 2011.

"These figures are a slight and positive surprise," says Silvia Quandt analyst Klaus Kraenzle, who had been expecting profit of 628 million.

Equinet analyst Nadeshda Demidova points out that the figures were flattered by postponing restructuring expenses but adds, "Nevertheless, higher profitability in consumer business is positive."

