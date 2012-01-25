Jan 25 Shares in Swiss drugmaker Novartis fall more than 3 percent, underperforming a 1.2 percent weaker European healthcare sector index as investors jeer a cautious outlook and disappointing dividend.

"A poor outlook for 2012 is combined with a disappointing dividend proposal and the lack of a launch of a buyback programme," Kepler CM analyst Martin Voegtli says.

Analyst Michael Nawrath at Zuercher KB says he will have to lower estimates for sales growth and reassess earnings per share expectations for 2012 and 2013.

