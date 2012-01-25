Shares in Germany's Siemens drop 3.8 percent after several brokerages lower their view on the stock following disappointing results on Tuesday.

Analysts at HSBC cut the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", while Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup cut their price targets for the stock to between 79-95 euros.

"It would be unrealistic to claim the first-quarter report was a positive catalyst for Siemens," says Citi analyst Natalia Mamaeva. "In fact it was one of the more mixed quarter in recent times."

"Margin pressure persists in a number of businesses," analysts at HSBC add.

Shares in Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate are the biggest decliner in a 0.2-percent stronger German blue chip index.

