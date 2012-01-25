Shares in Roche Holding track lower after the company announces a $5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S.-listed gene sequencing company Illumina.

The world's largest producer of cancer drugs falls 2.3 percent by 1016 GMT, underperforming a 1.3 percent weaker European Healthcare index as analysts mull whether the bid, at 30 times Illumina earnings, might be a bit rich.

"The price of $5.7 billion for $1 billion in revenues comes at a hefty price tag, representing a premium of 64 percent over the unaffected Illumina share price on 21 December (43 percent premium over the three months' historical average," Helvea analysts Karl-Heinz Koch and Odile Rundquist say.

