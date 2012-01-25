Shares in Weir Group climb 2.7 percent, making the engineering firm one of the biggest risers in Britain's bluechip index, after it acquires a U.S. specialist valve maker, boosting its exposure to the booming shale oil and gas market in North America.

"This small bolt on fits with management's strategy to build on its oil and gas position, at an attractive price," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts, say.

Weir said earlier on Wednesday it agreed to buy Novatech for $176 million.

"Weir has been under pressure recently due to falls in the US natural gas price. We think this focus has been misplaced given the ongoing shift to oil fracking. We remain comfortable with our estimates given recent capacity commentary from oil services stocks and believe valuation is attractive given the medium term growth outlook," they add.

