Shares in Luxottica rise 4.5 percent to be among the top gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index after the world's top premium eyewear maker reported estimate-beating sales for the fourth quarter of last year.

"Despite a challenging comparison, Luxottica had a strong (fourth quarter), beating our quarterly estimates by 8.6 percent," Citi says in a note, raising its target price on the stock to 27 euros from 24 euros and reiterating its "buy" recommendation.

Citi describes Luxottica as a "structural buy" thanks to its exposure to emerging market and Latin America in particular, ageing populations in advanced economies, positive expectations for proprietary margins and earnings momentum, driven by strength in proprietary brands.

To read more on Luxottica's results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net