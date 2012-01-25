Shares in German solar company Q-Cells fall 9 percent, continuing their downward trend after the company says a day earlier it would restructure two convertible bonds and is trying to agree a partial repayment of a third, leading several brokerages to change ratings and target prices.

"Q-Cells trades at about 14 times 2015 (price to earnings) PE, which we find expensive given current company and industry challenges," UBS analysts write, cutting the price target on the stock to 0.10 euros from 0.30 euros. LBBW analyst Erkan Aycicek downgrades the stock to "sell" from "hold".

Q-Cells, once the world's No.1 maker of solar cells, said on Tuesday it planned a debt-to-equity swap for two of its convertible bonds, due in 2014 and 2015, respectively, driving down its shares to an all-time low.

