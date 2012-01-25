Shares in Apple suppliers ARM, Imagination and Dialog Semiconductor are boosted by blow-out results from the iPhone and iPad maker, where quarterly sales beat estimates by more than $7 billion.

Nick James at Numis says Apple's results completely blew apart expectations, particularly led by sales of the iPhone 4S, which is packed with ARM technology.

"The Apple results tell you that people are sticking with the highest end smartphones, where there was a dynamic through the course of 2011 where a lot of lower-end smartphones became available, particularly Android ones," he says.

"It means people are still driven by performance in terms of having the highest performance, highest functioning devices, and those tend to have quite a number of ARM-based chips in them."

Shares in ARM are up 3.5 percent, while shares in graphics and video chip designer Imagination rise 4.5 percent and Dialog rises 4 percent to a near 12-month high.

Analyst Didier Scemama at RBS says that although Apple is only one of many ARM customers -- the Cambridge-based company supplies virtually every smartphone and tablet with their cheap designs -- from a sentiment standpoint there has been a strong correlation between the two stocks.

He says there is plenty of market opportunity in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where the penetration of high-end smartphones remains low.

"If you substitute a feature phone, where ARM is going to get something like 3-5 cents at best of royalty per device, with a lower rent smartphone you can more or less double or triple that; if they take an iPhone you could probably multiply that by 10, so the mix shift is very, very positive."

Apple is even more significant for graphics and video chip technology company Imagination than for ARM, says James. It accounts for about 35 percent of Imagination's technology revenues, against about 10 percent for ARM.

"It is a very significant driver of Imagination's business," he says. "It is one of the key things that drove Imagination."

Harald Schnitzer, analyst at DZ Bank, said Apple-supplier Dialog already published extremely positive sales figures for Q4 2011.

"One has to bear in mind that Dialog`s components have a time lead of about 4 to 6 weeks. Therefore Apple`s great demand is already reflected in the Dialog`s figures," he said. "However Dialog`s long term growth path remains positive."

