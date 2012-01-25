Shares in Britvic rise 2.6 percent after the British soft drinks maker and distributor reported a rise in revenues and big market share gains for Pepsi.

The company's British carbonates business performed particularly strongly with a 5.8 percent revenue rise driven by Pepsi which Britvic said had substantially grown its share of the take-home cola market.

Panmure Gordon notes a "good performance from GB Carbs (carbonated drinks) and France".

The broker reduces its pre-tax profit forecasts "given the negative mix effect of GB Stills and a weaker Irish performance".

However, Panmure reiterates its "buy" recommendation and 400 pence target price, about 16 percent above the current level, saying the shares continue to trade at a significant discount to the company's peer group.

