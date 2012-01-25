The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early afternoon trade, as the midcaps add 0.4 percent, and the blue chips are 0.6 percent weaker.

Premier Foods rises 17.5 percent as two traders cite short covering on vague talk of possible refinancing, citing a read-across from beleaguered HMV which got a banking lifeline last Friday.

Fund management group Charles Stanley sheds almost 8 percent after it suffers a drop in revenues in the third quarter, showing the impact of the financial market downturn which has also affected peers such as Jupiter Asset Management and Aberdeen Asset Management.

