Shares in Eni fall 2.6 percent, lagging the European oil and gas sector, down 0.8 percent, on talk the Italian oil group's gas and power division will weigh on fourth-quarter results.

"Sales (in gas and power) will be down around 10 percent on the year while the refining and chemicals businesses will post losses," an analyst who has spoken to the company says.

The analyst says Eni will not see any benefit from the renegotiation of its long-term gas contracts with Gazprom on the fourth quarter.

According to slides presented by an Eni executive on Wednesday, the group's refining and marketing division will post a loss of around 550 million euros in 2011.

"Results expected for the final quarter in the gas division are weighing on the shares today," a second broker says.

The broker says the group's exploration and production division is expected to have performed well despite the production lost due to the Libyan conflict.

Eni declined to comment.

