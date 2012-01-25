The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.2 percent, as the midcaps add 0.1 percent, and the blue chips are 0.5 percent weaker.

Premier Foods gains 6.3 percent as two traders cite short covering on vague talk of possible refinancing, citing a read-across from beleaguered HMV HMV.L which got a banking lifeline last Friday.

Fund management group Charles Stanley sheds 2.4 percent after it suffers a drop in revenues in the third quarter, showing the impact of the financial market downturn which has also affected peers such as Jupiter Asset Management JUP.L and Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net