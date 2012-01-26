European stock index futures point to a higher open on global recovery hopes after the U.S. Federal Reserve says it will keep interest rates near zero for a much longer period than expected to help support growth in the economy.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 are up 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
HENNES & MAURITZ Q4 HMb.ST
NOKIA Q4 NOK1V.HE
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL Q3 LOGN.VX
MISYS INTERIM MSY.L
BANCO DE SABADELL Q4 SABE.MC
KONE Q4 KNEBV.HE
GETINGE Q4 GETIb.ST
SVENSKA CELLULOSA Q4 SCAb.ST
ANGLO AMERICAN Q4 TRADE AAL.L
PETROPAVLOVSK Q4 TRADE POG.L
EASYJET Q4 TRADE EZJ.L
SKF Q4 SKFb.ST
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING
Q4 Amgen Inc AMGN.O Q4 Baxter International Inc BAX
Q4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY
Q4 Caterpillar CAT
Q4 Chubb Corp CB
Q4 Colgate-Palmolive Co CL
Q4 CONSOL Energy Inc CNX
Q4 Eastman Chemical Co EMN
Q4 Invesco Ltd IVZ
Q4 Juniper Networks JNPR
Q4 Janus Capital Group Inc JNS
Q4 Lockheed Martin Corp LMT
Q4 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN
Q4 3M Co MMM
Q4 Monster Worldwide Inc MWW
Q4 Nucor Corp NUE
Q3 Precision Castparts Corp PCP
Q4 Robert Half International Inc RHI
Q4 Raytheon Co RTN
Q1 Starbucks SBUX.O
Q4 Sherwin-Williams Co SHW
Q4 AT&T Inc T
Q4 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC
Q4 Zimmer Holdings Inc ZMH
MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)
0700 DE GfK Index Feb
0745 FR Consumer Confidence Jan
1330 US Weekly labour data
1330 US Durable Goods Dec
1500 US Leading Index Dec
1500 US New Homes sales Dec
1600 US KC Fed Manufacturing
