Goldman Sachs expects European companies to surprise on the downside with 2011 results, the bulk of which are due in the next two months.

"While earnings estimates for the European market fell over 2011, they have remained flat since the end of the third quarter earnings season. In the meantime, the macro environment has overall deteriorated despite the recent improvement in macro data," Goldman says in a note.

The bank reckons that companies exposed to emerging markets demand will do better.

