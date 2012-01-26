UBS highlights that the relative earnings momentum for cyclical stocks against defensives has staged a recovery in tandem with economic indicators.

Although more earnings downgrades are likely to come, the rate of change in the earnings momentum, which is what drives stock markets, has turned positive -- in the last month it was the best since June 2011, UBS says in a note.

Big improvements were seen in financials, mining, and construction materials, and while these economically sensitive sectors still have negative earnings momentum compared to the wider market, it is less so than a few months ago, the bank says in a note.

Meanwhile, sectors such as food producers, tobacco, household products and pharma, which tend to enjoy strong demand no matter how the economy is faring, have seen earnings momentum roll over -- from relatively extended levels, the bank says.

