Shares in Misys drop 6.6 percent to 304 pence, the biggest mid-cap faller, after the software company misses first-half consensus profit forecasts and says it will cut costs to stay on track for the year.

Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor cuts his price target for Misys to 295 pence from 335 pence.

"The results were shy of expectations and in addition the outlook statement was negative, talking about delaying customers," he says.

"The shares had done well going into the results; they had been pepped up by takeover chitchat. That doesn't go away on the back of these results, but it means folks are today more focused on the underlying operating reality of the company."

