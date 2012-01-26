Shares in Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk are up 8 percent, outperforming a 3.1 percent rise in the FTSE 350 Mining index, after beating analyst forecasts for 2011 production and predicting further growth in the current year.

"We expect these results will be well received by the market, boosting confidence in the group's ability to deliver," Collins Stewart analysts say in a note, while Citi adds: "With this result Petropavlovsk has demonstrated that it can meet and exceed its targets."

