The stock market's new year rally in the United States cannot be blamed on a short squeeze, research from Data Explorers shows.

Last year's worst-performing U.S. shares have risen by 11.7 percent this month, nearly twice the market average, but short interest, a gauge of investors' will to sell the shares short, in these stocks has actually increased by 30 basis points to 6.3 percent of shares, the data provider says.

For all shares, short interest is currently at 4.2 percent, down from December's 4.29 percent.

"The recent rally has been focused on shares which underperformed at the close of last year. These shares have higher than average short interest and our data does not seem to point to any rush of short sellers closing out their positions," Data Explorers says.

