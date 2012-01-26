Shares in insurer Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, reach a six-month high after BNP Paribas decides to try and sell a security issued by Fortis in 2007 for its subsequent purchase of part of ABN AMRO.

Ageas has had to pay Fortis Bank, now owned by BNP Paribas, a quarterly amount because of the decline in its share price related to the securities called CASHES that BNP is seeking to sell.

Ageas said the proposed sale would reduce its credit exposure to Fortis Bank, decrease the volatility of its results and improve its liquidity.

"It's just a bit more clarity, and a bit less volatility, but they've still got a long way to go, they've still got two more legacy issues as a direct result of the Fortis break-up," says analyst Jonny Urwin at Jefferies, who has a "hold" rating on the company.

The agreement is subject to BNP Paribas reaching at least a 50 pecent acceptance rate on a cash tender for the instrument, Ageas says.

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net