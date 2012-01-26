Shares in Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, up 2.5 percent, boosted as HSBC hikes its target price for the company in a broadly downbeat note on European chemicals.

"Following a rally of more than 25 percent in the sector since early October, we believe the risk is now to the downside as earnings still have further to fall," HSBC says.

Johnson Matthey, whose target price the bank lifts to 2,375 pence from 2,250 pence, is among the bank's top picks in the sector alongside DSM, and Solvay, while Clariant is its least preferred stock.

HSBC cuts its ratings for Clariant, Givaudan and Umicore to "underweight", as it downgrades BASF, Lanxess and Linde to "neutral".

