Carrefour shares rise 5.5 percent, leading France's CAC 40 gainers, boosted by hopes retail veteran Georges Plassat could soon become the French retailer's new chief executive.

"Plassat may be named Carrefour CEO this weekend, a much-needed management change," a Paris-based trader says.

Georges Plassat, CEO of private-equity backed Vivarte, may replace Carrefour CEO Lars Olofsson as early as this weekend, Linéaires magazine reported on its website, citing unnamed sources.

Carrefour and Vivarte declined to comment on the report.

